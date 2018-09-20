Under Armour

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is among the busiest men in the world of entertainment, and he’s regularly churning out new movies as Hollywood’s highest paid actor. The Rock’s mere presence in a movie is usually enough to make it a profitable venture, whether from the domestic market or overseas where he’s maybe an even bigger star.

The Rock’s workout regimen is legendary, as he wakes up well before dawn to get in some “clangin’ and bangin'” before he goes about whatever else he has that day. Under Armour and The Rock have partnered together to make workout apparel and sneakers, and their latest collection is the “All Day Hustle” collection, which includes a new Project Rock 1 sneaker that Johnson debuted on his Instagram.