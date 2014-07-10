The Thread Count: A Fashionable History of Wrestling Hillbillies

This week, I examine the influences of some of wrestling’s most notable Hillbillies. Now, it’s important to note that by no means is this a comprehensive list. It’s also important that we differentiate between what we’re deeming as “hillbilly” fashion, and what could be referred to as a “redneck” aesthetic or gimmick. As a Canadian girl from the east coast, my authority on these differences is minimal at best. My origins are country as heck, but while one can infer that my ancestors were a bunch of backwoods hicks (they were!), there’s a particular cultural hallmark of the American hillbilly that prevents me from truly identifying with them.
Working with our dear editor here at With Spandex, Official Southerner Brandon Stroud, we’ve categorized it as someone who is less of a stereotype that covers a swath of the United States, and moreso someone of an isolated ilk. The Wyatts and their creepy swamp cult, the farmer/bumpkin persona who never gets on the wagon and goes to town. The sort you’d find in a movie about West Virginia camping trips that get super murder-y, but not the type you’ll see on, say, a CMT reality show.
As always, like this on Facebook, tweet the link, and leave us your thoughts on who you connect with the most, who you think we missed, or how you differentiate between gimmicks that draw from the southern culture.
In its 62 year history, WWE has never chosen a black wrestler to be a hillbilly.
Seriously though, stuff like this makes me very happy wrestling nerd! Love it!
I love this. I can’t wait to force you to let me contribute to future editions.
NO SKINNER?!! …This With Spandex project is a complete and utter failure! Go back to Parts Unknown you stupid dummies!!
Just jokes! …I love that there’s a dozen posts a day bout wrestling now!
But seriously, where the fuck is Skinner?!
The Briscoes. ugh.
Pretty much.
The following video pretty much encapsulates just how awful the Briscoes are: [youtu.be]
I don’t like the Briscoes, but gosh darn if Mark Briscoe doing the weather didn’t warm my heart.
I remember seeing the Briscoes main event Glory By Honor VII with Austin Aries against Age of the Fall and Necro Butcher and just being completely enamored of the Briscoes and thinking they’d be huge stars at some point. “Gimme Back My Bullets” was great theme music, “Man Up” was a great, easy chant, and they could work… And then they started talking and I’ve liked them less and less every time.
God, I thought I was the only one! people on twitter are actually surprised that I hate the Briscoes (although I love some of their matches, they’re just the most horrible when it comes to talking and having real life storylines and sh*t)
i expect a forty page article about capes and or robes next time.
oooh, also boots. BOOOOOOTS
Agreed. And 3 of those pages better be dedicated to The Beverly Brothers!
I may have missed it, but what about those damn Dudleys?
Fun fact: The Wyatt Family are not hillbillies, as is widely believed, as there are no mountains in Florida or Louisiana (that’s the “hill” part of “hillbillies”).
/Born in West Virginia, not actually from there
That’s covered in the “isolationism” disclaimer. But yeah man, I get you.
Yeah, I got that part. Just wanted to throw it out there, because “hillbilly” in general gets tossed around too much in conjunction with the Family. Great article, by the way, and kudos to whichever one of you did the part about the Wyatts, especially how Bryan didn’t fit in with them. Same with Cena’s sheep mask fakeout.
This post needs more Moondogs! Hell, wrestling as a whole needs more Moondogs!
This is amazing, more please!
Gotta speak up for the Bushwackers!
Hill-Kiwis?
Bushwhacker Luke just did the Art of Wrestling Podcast and it was awesome. He got 4 hours of history into 1 hour. The coolest thing is that he has a very sophisticated web presence, weird for a 67 year old man right?
Amazing article, needed moar hillbillies.
I’ve never watched ROH, and your assessment of ROH makes me never want to watch ROH.
I haven’t watched much ROH, but the assessment seems a bit unfair. I mean, if someone who had never even heard of professional wrestling before turned on the WWE Network for some reason, and pulled up some Attitude Era stuff, they would see misogyny, some racism, and some homophobia. And someone might reasonably say it’s “a miserable cesspool of negativity” a lot of the time.
And yet there are people who rave about the Attitude Era. I don’t think all of us who lived through that were misogynist, racist, or homophobic, nor do I remember constantly cringing through everything I saw (granted I was a teenager, but I wasn’t an animal). It just seems unfair to paint ROH with such a broad brush.
Dude, I DO watch ROH. I watch ROH TV, I go to live events, and I have friends who work there. It’s a generous assessment if anything.
Fair enough. Your firsthand knowledge wins, of course. Is it so bad and utterly unacceptable, that, as TheFakeMSol suggests, it’s not worth ever watching? I just didn’t like the idea of people being chased away from checking it out.
And has ROH always been that way? I’d hate to think of someone missing out on Claudio or Bryan back in the day (or Punk vs. Joe, take your pick) because of some unsavory storylines that were happening around them.
It hasn’t always been that way, but defenders of ROH are usually stuck in that same trap that people who defend the Attitude Era, or even TNA, get stuck in. They remember it being good, so you can never ever criticize it ever.
ACH, Veda, and Robert Evans are all great, but Veda gets stalked and mocked and sexually harassed, ACH is…kinda getting somewhere, and Robert Evans is gold but he’s not really there a lot. But if it’s not the most offensive garbage, it’s just the same thing and the same math over and over again. I know we think Impact gets repetitive, but ROH matches have a distinct formula that they do not waver from whatsoever and it’s boring as hell.
So if I’m being totally honest, I would tell people to go watch these same wrestlers somewhere else and leave ROH be.
That Briscoe lightninging clip is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in quite a while. Great read as always, thanks Danielle!
Will there be Pimps? Are there enough pimps in wrestling to cover pimps? Can we count Flairs robe as a pimp robe in case there aren’t enough pimps? Or can we just get a post on the Godfather and his fancy hats and vest?
I like a good “scary hillbilly” character as much as most fans of pro wrestling and/or horror movies, but sometimes it bothers me how pop culture is completely okay with dehumanizing a group of people who live in poverty. We’re not just saying that they’re foolish or ignorant, we’re actually suggesting they’re murderous, inbred sub-humans.
I guess I would be too much of a mark to expect a Moonshine Mantell shoutout, huh?
He’ll be in another column, for sure. Don’t worry about that, dude.
” no one loves GLOW more than Brandon.” I would beg to differ, 14 year old me was all about some GLOW.
This is where I would normally make a jackass-y comment about realizing that “thread count” is similar to “three count” and citing the coincidence, this being a wrestling-based venture.
But I’m trying to be a better person, so I won’t.
*twitch*
Needs more Nidia and Jamie Noble.
They were trailer park trash, not hillfolk.
The will probably show up in the redneck version.
When I think of the Godwinn’s, I think of naked Mideon and Henry O. breaking his neck after receiving the dommsday device
Yuuuupppp this was great. Can we do evil European characters next? Starting with The Foreigner from Futurama?
Great post.
I’d like to add Dr. Hillbilly to the list. His matches against The Iron Yuppie were epic.
I’m going to comment on the first paragraph before I read the rest of the article.
” wish wrestling origins stories still had that air of legend. “I got hurt playing football in college so I couldn’t go pro so wrestling’s a thing I do now” just doesn’t conjure the same kind of feeling.”
Thank you so much for putting into words something that has bothered me for a while but I hadn’t put my finger on it yet.
That’s why I’ll forever love guys like Ziggler. He was a great amateur wrestler and even had an entrance in college wrestling.
I love this column already. Can we talk about Lana’s Louboutins? Unf.
Bray Wyatt’s outfit is great, but those white pants really bother me. Dude’s supposed to be a swamp-dweller – white pants seem like the worst sartorial choice for living in grime and muck. There’s no way they could be that clean all the time. And what does he wear under them? Maybe it’s because I’m used to women’s clothing being unnecessarily sheer, but they look too opaque. I’m definitely overthinking this.
Also, there’s no way Erick Rowan wears underwear under that thing, right?
Thank you. I really enjoyed that article. 100%.
No Trevor Murdoch?
Also, I’m a little scared that “Cowboy” might hit too close to “Hillbilly” so we may never get an article that covers Jimmy Wang Yang. We need an article that covers Jimmy Wang Yang. Maybe he should just get his own article. Asian Redneck Cowboy should be something that’s celebrated.
I wish Jesse and Festus had made it on here. WWE only needs so much attention on lists like this, but Jesse and Festus remind me of that stretch in 2007-2008 where the tag team scene was fun if not good (see: Deuce n’ Domino, Cryme Tyme, Cade & Murdoch, London & Kendrick). And “Biscuits & Gravy” was a great dumb theme song.
You got Uncle Elmer, how could you forget Cousin Junior?
ROCKY MOUNTAIN THUNDER!!!
i’m always fascinated by wrestling attires and this column may become a regular read. i love it. well done, danielle! (and brandon!)
Danielle, are you talking about ROH currently or ROH as it has always been?