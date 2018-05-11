The Wrestling Episode: ‘The Three Stooges’ Go To The Extreme

Daily Motion

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the short on Vimeo here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of The Three Stooges. What Is It?

First of all, congratulations on not having parents or grandparents born before 1970.

Second of all, The Three Stooges started as a Vaudeville act in the 1920s who became huge movie stars by unlocking the key to 20th century American entertainment: watching very stupid people hurt themselves and others. The trio made an incredible 90 short films in 12 years for Columbia Pictures (from 1934 to 1946), and blew up again in the 1960s thanks to little kids having television sets and so few other shows including dudes getting smashed in the face with frying pans.

There were a grand total of 190 shorts filmed with a variety of Stooges, not to mention several animated TV shows and about 15-20 feature films depending on how valuable you consider cameos, and whether or not you accept the leading man status of Will Sasso.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Yes! Most Stooges shorts follow the same format: three assholes wander into a normal situation and are given a simple task, which they botch so tremendously that everyone involved ends up hurt and/or covered in thrown food. So of course they had to be pro wrestlers one time. Of course.

Bring on those sweet and timely Three Stooges clicks!