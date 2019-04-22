The Viking Experience Is Over As WWE Changes War Raiders’ Names Again

YouTube

If you watched the opening match from last week’s Superstar Shake-Up edition of Monday Night Raw, you probably spent the next 1-3 hours on Twitter dunking on NXT Tag Team Champions Hanson and Rowe, the War Raiders, getting their names changed to “Ivar” and “Erik,” The Viking Experience. Not that “War Raiders” was a game-changing team name, but at least it didn’t sound like a museum exhibit.

We arrived to a full social media inbox this morning… Seems like there are some mixed opinions out there but we can promise @WWENXT fans that you will always get an authentic #VikingExperience here! Maybe @WWE can give us a heads-up next time they change a tag-team name? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vPGkX4BiBL — JORVIK Viking Centre (@JorvikViking) April 16, 2019

The reason for the change was even funnier, as a lot of us thought it was because modern TV-PG WWE didn’t want fans chanting “war” on live television, but nope, it was because Vince McMahon decided to change the name on a whim at the last minute.

“There’s nothing to do with ‘war’, Vince just wanted to change the name, that’s all. He didn’t like ‘War Raiders’ and he wanted to change the name. That’s all there is to it. There’s no other reason. Vince just on the day of the show, on Monday, decided he didn’t like the name and told them to come up with a new one.“

Well, it looks like someone had another Monday afternoon whim, as “The Viking Experience” has been quietly wiped from WWE.com and replaced with another new name.