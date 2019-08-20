AEW

All Elite Wrestling‘s next live wrestling event is All Out, a pay-per-view airing on August 31. There will be new AEW content before then, however, and not just their two (2) web series and social media posts. As pointed out by PWInsider, TNT, the home of the new promotion’s television show that starts on October 2, will air an AEW special on August 30.

The special is called “Countdown To All Out” and is scheduled for one hour between broadcasts of Doctor Strange and Law Abiding Citizen. There hasn’t been any advertising for the special yet so we don’t know much about it besides that it will promote the All Out PPV, but it’s easy to see something like this turning some new eyes on the new wrestling company and their TNT show – though if it will convince them to pay the $49.99 for their pay-per-view remains to be seen.