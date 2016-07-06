On its Tuesday night broadcast, Impact Wrestling took a detour to Cameron, North Carolina for their main event. Matt Hardy has been slowly but surely going off the rails for quite some time, and it all came to a head during The Final Deletion. If you thought a man willingly wearing embroidered silk cargo pants in the ring couldn’t get a any nuttier, boy howdy you are so wrong.
The set-up doesn’t require much explanation. The beauty of people flocking to The Final Deletion is that they weren’t required to be Impact Wrestling fans or know exactly what had transpired up until this point to understand that Matt Hardy really, really wants to kill his brother in his backyard surrounded by tiki torches for their son’s birthday. I mean, we’ve all totally been there, right?
We’re not going to make any attempt at a critical analysis (though lord knows there’s room for it). Besides, one member of the Uproxx team feuding with Matt Hardy is more than enough. As such, we’re just going to take it as it is: a ridiculous, completely bananas pro wrestling event that has more than enough fun, stupid sh*t for everyone to enjoy. Also: drone fights!
Classic. When he realized that Willow wasn’t Jeff for the false finish, the ‘ nooooo!’ was glorious. The hair, the growing patch/streak, the accent, the stream of big words when smaller words would’ve been fine, the outfit, the top-shelf facial expressions, Jeff playing it straight and just doing a Jeff Hardy match through it all, slutty Topanga, swanton from a tree onto a ladder, the drones/hologram, messing up Jeff’s grass, Matt calling Jeff ‘Brother Nero’ while everyone else keeps calling him Jeff, ‘the santuary of our Genesis’, Senor Benjamin and the Spanish AND Spanish guitar mixed in to start, Roman candles with screams of ‘delete!’, obviously chopped in post-production camera shots, and so much more. It was obviously absurd and great. You can’t have it every week or even every year on any show…not even LU, but to go through with it for this feud was a wonderful call. Matt really went all in. If you disagree, your messages should expunged with an unprecedented Uproxx deletion! Deletion!
That was better built than anything that has happened in WWE this year. Fight me.
That didn’t make it *good* though.
It does actually.
It was really just the craziest thing I have ever seen. When you get Lance Storm and Max Landis to agree. I would say that is a wide swath of Wrestling fan.
I was hoping we’d get a post on this! Idk what I witnessed, but it was AMAZING! I might even tune into TNA next wk.
My fave parts:
– a flimsy deer blind? used as a weapon
– matt screaming “oh $hit” as jeff returned giant Roman candle fire saying, “damn right oh $hit!”
– the lawn mower stuff, the dilapidated boat!, and giving “I’m going to kill your uncle” as a gift the kid.
Dislikes:
– confusio… I could sworn the gardener tazed Willow. But then Matt unmasked Willow and it was the gardener??
– botched tree Swanton ladder spot
– the flying drones didn’t have mini guns shoot brother nero
Right. It was great and it still could’ve been even better from an execution standpoint. Dilapidated boat! Bwahahaha. It’s like he has a list of 85 big words that he needs to work through. King Bookah has to be pleased.
Mower like MIKE HARDLY GET IT ? Lolrotflfmaos !!!!!!!
Plz lend me ur new Wwe network paswork I ha e benn lokked out an I neid 2. C how HoKKOGIN ROTN RESTLINGz ends DUZ Cheetohs Santana get hiz cars fixxd?
@King of Smark Style (Copyright Pending) so that’s why I got locked out?!
I missed the new episode of Corey Graves Culture Shock thanks to you, jerk! I heard he goes to a Furrie party dressed as the Gobbledy Gooker.
First Brazzers and now this… I’m cutting you off. No more passwords brother nero unless you come thru with those pics of Paige and Brad Maddox!
So does Matt come out next week fully upgraded in Cyberman gear after deleting his brother?
After having witnessed Bayley Sasha in Brooklyn live, it was basically cemented in my mind that nothing would ever top that, but holy fuck was I wrong. I don’t care how ridiculous it was, this was the single greatest thing I have ever seen in wrestling. This thing made me laugh almost every 30 seconds and I’ve already watched it 3 times. From the “dilapidated boat” to “my good friend Antonio Stradivari” Matt Hardy turned in what has to go down as the greatest showing of his career and Brother Nero’s complete refusal to engage in any of Matt’s ridiculousness make it 15x better. I don’t even care if some people think it makes a mockery of wrestling, this needs to be the match of the year on every list
Agreed 100%. Also, if you haven’t seen it already then I implore you, via the magic of the internet, to find and watch the Super Sasandango Machine vs LiLiCo title match in DDT from earlier this year. Before The Final Deletion, it was the most entertaining completely ridiculous match I had seen this year.
Ho… Ly… Shit…
Eh, wasn’t my thing.
Fun isn’t your thing?
Love.
Well that was dumb.
This was the most Hardy Boyz thing ever.
Bonus points for Matt knowing that Jeff can’t resist jumping off things and using that to delete him.
#BrokenMatthardybangwagon hop on marks, it’s your last chance less you end up like brother Nero.
I have totally removed the Hardy Boys from my consciousness. Now that I’ve seen this, I am glad I have.
Why? Because this is so totally batshit insane and I never saw it coming. Pure awesome.
I honestly lived every minute of it. Matt ripping off Willows mask and going “Senor Benjamin?? Nooooooooo” made me laugh louder than I have in a while. Matt legit killed it with that gimmick
For some insane reason I watched the rest of TNA, and holy shit, Billy Corgan is horrible. This match though, between the music and the camera cuts, top notch drama.
The great thing is that it’s most of a normal Jeff Hardy gimmick match with wonderful absurdity of Broken Matt Hardy added to it. So, when Jeff goes to climb a tree to do a swanton, it’s like the 5th most absurd thing happening on the screen at that time. I’ve watched it 2x and a 3rd is coming before ultima lucha fo sho. And yeah…most of tna is rebooted tna but still very tna. And even when it’s good rasslin, the tna stank is still on it.
I legit loathe Matt Hardy, and this is wonderful. I love this character, his performance has been astonishing all the way through, hilarious and weird and seven kinds of messed up in a one pint glass. Never knew he had it in him.
Can someone give me a quick recap of how it got to this point?
Well, when WCW was bought by Vince, the Jarretts…
Jeffy Hardy fell on hard times with drugs and Matt Hardy isn’t a solo draw so they both didn’t get their contracts renewed by WWE and ended up in second tier promotion TNA. TNA has been a running joke of creative disasters, to the point where it’s now partially owned by the guy from Smashing Pumpkins, who clearly bought in because he wanted to run a wrestling promotion. So now on the verge of bankruptcy, brought on by terrible decisions like investing time and money into WWE washups like Flair and Hogan and the Dudley Boys, and facing pressure from a giant child co-owner, the creative people decided to dial this shit up to 11. So kayfab we got a version of Jeff Hardy that was like a cartoon villain/anti hero named Willow who lurked in the rafters like an early 2000s Sting. In the meantime Matt Hardy somehow got a son named Maxwell and a hot Spanish wife, but was being driven insane, which you can tell by the growing Freakazoid patch of white hair and his Wyatt beard. Jeff dropped the Willow gimmick and then at some point in this madness they started called Jeff ‘Brother Nero’ and Matt ‘Broken Matt.’ So Broken Matt decided he needed to “delete” his brother forever, so this backyard match happens. A gardener is involved.
At the beginning “The Eternal One” Gail Kim willed the universe into existence (The Big Bang is a lie). Pockets of the primordial soup of hydrogen pooled into the first stars and light was brought into the univers. The first stars grew giant and fizzled out quick, creating heavire elements in their death throes. New stars and planets formed from the remains of dead stars. Water arrived on proto-Earth via comets. Aquatic microscopic life formed in the vast oceans of Earth. Marine life emerged onto the shores and became the first land animals. Dinosaurs took over and ruled the planet with an iron fist but they all killed each other because of lust for ultimate power. Rats evolved into humans. Egyptian pharaohs had sex with their sisters. Cesar got stabbed by Brutus and Cassius…
I have literally never seen anything more insane or amazing in my life and I am so happy.
Eh, just isn’t my cup of tea. For me this whole storyline has kinda been like a parody movie, you know that it’s going to be ridiculous but that’s what the people making it are going for. Some people like that sorta thing and some people don’t.
And those that don’t do not know what they are talking about.
Realtalk: This might be the greatest thing I have ever seen in wrestling. The entire last 2 months with the Broken Matt/Brother Nero feud was the most beautifully bizzare, insane, and utterly brilliant masterpiece. My theory was that the angle started out as a serious thing, but then when they watched the film of the beginning, everyone realized how utterly retarded it was, but instead of scrapping the angle or reshooting it, they kept the footage then went 100%, full on, balls to the wall, over the top, complete insanity with it, and in the process broke the retarded meter, came out the other side, and somehow looped back around to completely genius. The Final Deletion was the event I was most hyped for this year. More hyped than for Wrestlemania, more hyped than for Wrestle Kingdom, more hyped than for Ultima Lucha. And not only did The Final Deletion deliver, not only did it meet my extremely high expectation, it blew them all out of the water.
If you told me 6 months ago that suddenly, out of nowhere Matt Hardy would become the most entertaining wrestler on the planet I would have laughed in your face, yet here we are. Holy shit this was an amazing 2 months.
I hope they honor Matt by having Jeff not show up for a while to sell the damage of his deletion / Armageddon. Matt laid it all on the line for this storyline and delivert. Big-time. And Jeff had another good Jeff hardcore match many years into a pretty good (even if it’s disappointing) career.
Future generations will refer to this as “The Match that Launched a Thousand GIFs”
I just hope that the cutscenes/vignettes before the match are not forgotten. There’s so much gold in them. And Senor Benjamin.
And Holo-Matt!
If TNA was just dumb stuff like this with Jeff and EC3 stuck in the middle Id watch.
My only complaint is that the camera is too zoomed in on the action like how Batman Begins fight scenes were.
For me, TNA has been quite good lately, it would be great if they just got rid of Michael Bennett & Maria.
The Broken Matt stuff has been otherworldly, just inexplicably amazing. E-Li Drake has been killing it on the mic (and that is just a fact of life). Decay has been an entertaining act. They’d be really great if this was Abyss from 7 or 8 years ago and he could still move, but they’re doing the best they can with him by putting him in a tag team where Steve can do the heavy lifting (plus, I have the weirdest boner for Rosemary). The knockouts division is secretly being rebuilt around the likes of Mia Yim (I hated on her before based off the scant few indie matches I saw, but it turns out if you put her in the ring with solid opposition, she can go), Allysin Kay, and Cherry Bomb. EC3 is still EC3 (mediocre in the ring and amazing on the mic). Drew is decent. Lashley has somehow stumbled upon decent mic skills (I never saw this coming). The X division is secretly being rebuilt around Carolina guys (Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett).
I enjoy almost everything on the show at least to some degree except the Mr & Mrs Bennett segments, which are beyond awful, and unfortunately there are usually multiple segments.
Not to steal a line from Vince’s finger puppet Michael Cole, but I love how polarizing this thing is – you either love it or you hate it. No middle ground.
I’ve sent it to 3 of my wrestling friends and I got back 3 hates.
But I love it! And this is coming from someone that loathes Matt Hardy so much, that while I loved watching Jeff Hardy wrestle, I just hated him by association.
i can understand MH doing this – he has nothing to lose – JH had some modicum of being taken seriously – WHY would he throw it all away?!?!
He played it straight while Matt took the risks. Aka he was good either way. This is almost certainly a net gain for both of them. And it’s easily the most positive attention either of them has had in years. Boiler room brawl reshot with grand character work from Matt.
The Director’s Cut doesn’t show it, but right before the match they go to break. They cut to a scene where Senor Benjamin is giving a PSA NOT to do this at home (come on, I’m sure shooting fireworks at people is perfectly ok, guys) and Benjamin is filmed READING THE PSA OFF OF A PIECE OF PAPER. IN SPANISH.
Seriously, did that need to happen? The answer is yes because everything about this was absurdly amazing.
Yes. And Topanga and Matt using Spanish with him and then not one sentence later is great/all too accurate too.