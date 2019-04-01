Top Ten 2019 WrestleMania Weekend Indie Shows Worth Checking Out

Game Changer Wrestling

The main attraction of WrestleMania weekend is obviously WWE‘s WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year for the biggest wrestling company in the world. However, enterprising promoters realized a while ago that fans making the pilgrimage to Mania are in the mood to see other wrestling shows as well. Now WM’s home city is inundated with wrestling shows of all kinds, some of which have cards that resemble each other pretty closely or are similar to the average indie show, but some of which look exciting and unique.

With Spandex will release our usual predictions and analysis for WrestleMania and NXT TakeOver: New York and an in-depth preview for the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard show, but first, here is, at least on paper, the best of the rest, the top ten smaller shows worth checking out on WrestleMania weekend, with links to where you can watch them.