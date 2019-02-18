We previously reported on rumors that WWE isn’t prioritizing the 2019 Hall of Fame class, who will be inducted in a ceremony at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn on April 6, as part of WrestleMania Weekend. There were rumors about the Undertaker, but that may have been complicated by his lack of WrestleMania involvement and new openness to non-WWE bookings, including Starrcast II. There’s also been a bit of chatter about Dave Bautista or the Hart Foundation, but so far nothing has come of either.
Chyna Is Going Into The WWE Hall Of Fame, But She’s Not Going Alone
Elle Collins 02.18.19 11 mins ago
