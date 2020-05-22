Total Bellas Total Recap: The Birdies And The Bees

Previously on Total Bellas: Daniel Bryan accepted that he will never be as close to his wife as her twin. At least the Bellas don’t have a secret twin language, though? Twin languages actually were not mentioned in that episode; I just think that might be helpful for him to think about if he starts having angst about this again.

Was There Anything About Wrestling In This Week’s Episode Of Total Bellas?

No, just the presence of Daniel Bryan and someone saying “WWE” one time when introducing the Bellas.

Good Fences Make Bad Neighbors

This week’s episode is a return to form for Total Bellas in that it introduces a living arrangement that seems like it was put it place almost entirely for reality show storylines. Nikki’s house is done, so now Nikki and Artem (Artem officially lives there full-time by the end of the episode) are next-door neighbors with Brie and Bryan.

Brie instigates the first sister-neighbor drama shortly after touring Nikki’s house and she noticed it is not “toddler friendly,” especially the totally open, uncovered pool in the backyard. So of course, she and Bryan go shopping for pool accessories without running it by Nikki, then call her about going halfsies on a $30,000 PERMANENT POOL FENCE. (This is not this episode’s most dramatic instance of huge sums of money being talked about very casually!)

For Nikki, the cost isn’t the problem – it’s that Brie and Bryan are acting like she has the same responsibility to look out for Birdie as they do. She looks like an airhead for falling for their Louis Vuitton logo pool cover suggestion for a second, but her point that “My gates aren’t going to be open, like, to my house,” had already won her the argument at that point. Someone who doesn’t have a toddler clearly doesn’t have the same obligation to toddler-proof their house as the parents of a toddler.

The additional issue here that Nikki’s house isn’t just a building to her; she feels like it’s a physical representation of her accomplishments. She talks about how being a homeowner makes her feel strong and independent, so other people acting like they’re also in charge of what happens there is understandably extra unappreciated.

Despite JJ playing the voice of reason and pointing out that you can’t make your neighbor get a permanent fixture on their house for YOUR kid, Brie makes another, very sitcom-y attempt at pool control by telling Nikki she legally has to put up some Pool Rules signs that Nikki immediately clocks are meant for public pools. After a face-to-face conversation with Nikki, wall shenanigans, walkie talkies, and this week’s more serious storyline, Brie eventually realizes she is being “a little controlling” rather than helpful – and Nikki agrees to get a pool cover, the thing they could have more reasonably encouraged her to get in the first place. This week’s more easily-solved problem is neatly wrapped up by the end of the hour.