Triple H: BOSS. HERO. MENTOR. Bullet Club member?

In what can only be described as a classic Triple H move, it looks like the 49-year-old Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE will essentially join Bullet Club at a WWE house show at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo on June 28.

Per WWE Japan, the King of Kings will tag with The Club (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) in his first match in Japan since 2008. There is a one hundred percent chance that this is in service of a moment reminiscent of Triple H joining the Shield on a house show, and, even more so, Triple H and his friends Too Sweeting Finn Bálor and his friends at Raw 25 in which Triple H Too Sweets AJ Styles and his friends.