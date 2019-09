Last night was NXT’s debut on USA, even though they had to move to the Network after the first hour so USA could air the next-to-last episode of Suits. Despite that, and some problems with Network streaming, it seems like a success. After the show went off the air, Triple H came back out and addressed the live crowd at Full Sail, reminding them that they’re a part of NXT. He even went up into the stands to celebrate with people.