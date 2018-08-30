As WWE continues to add more and more talent to its main roster by way of promotions from NXT, the number of people on the main roster reaches a critical mass, causing fan favorites from NXT get relegated to far lesser roles on Raw and Smackdown.
Jobbers are something of a necessity in wrestling, but there are fair criticisms of how WWE handles the character development and usage of its middle class behind the top stars and how guys often find themselves falling to jobber status when they aren’t contending for a belt. This has left some talent adrift on the main roster, sometimes finding themselves over with the crowd but without much to do on the show.
As NXT continues to grow into one of the best wrestling promotions in the world, while still a developmental program for the main roster, there isn’t quite the stigma there once was of you having “not made it” yet if you’re on NXT. That change could lead to there being more give and take from the main roster with NXT in the future, rather than just taking as it is right now.
NXT’s big boss Triple H was asked about the possibility of main roster talent returning to NXT, and he certainly sees it as something that could happen, citing the major pops Tyler Breeze and The Revival have gotten recently in surprise appearances at NXT live events.
I know this is an absolutely crazy thought but you know who would be perfect for NXT? Especially the schedule, John Cena. It would be similar to his US title run where he could elevate new stars.
Unfortunately there’s not enough money in it to justify the move.
Wondering if anyone knows what the difference is in pay scale between main roster WWE and NXT? Like in the case of Breeze, is it just so financially better to stay on RAW as a jobber rather than go to NXT and be a title contender?
This may have been a unique situation, but I remember when Samoa Joe first came to NXT, that within a couple months he made some dark match and house show appearances with the main roster as a way of “activating” his main roster salary, so that he was making considerably more while he was still working just about all of his matches in NXT. Not sure how it would work the other way, but if guys already have main roster contracts, I’m not sure WWE would cut their pay to the level of the NXT guys. But again, who knows?
I’ll never understand the idea of Creative “not having anything for anyone”. Is that not your job? It’s pro wrestling. I’ve seen feuds based off of people literally bumping into each other backstage. The fact they have 5+ hours of live content every week and choose to populate it with endless replays, recaps, long winded promos, hype videos, etc instead of getting everyone involved blows my mind
The sign of a lazy/terrible team and also a sign of an incredible video team.
I wanna say it was Meltzer but I honestly can’t remember, but a few years ago I read a breakdown that put the average for an NXT performer somewhere around $50-75K as the downside guarantee and the average main roster performer at six figures. I know it’s not the exact same anymore as I believe big names who come into NXT now negotiate deals that pay them main roster money from the get go.
Meant as a reply to @The Bishop of Battle