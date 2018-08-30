YouTube

As WWE continues to add more and more talent to its main roster by way of promotions from NXT, the number of people on the main roster reaches a critical mass, causing fan favorites from NXT get relegated to far lesser roles on Raw and Smackdown.

Jobbers are something of a necessity in wrestling, but there are fair criticisms of how WWE handles the character development and usage of its middle class behind the top stars and how guys often find themselves falling to jobber status when they aren’t contending for a belt. This has left some talent adrift on the main roster, sometimes finding themselves over with the crowd but without much to do on the show.

As NXT continues to grow into one of the best wrestling promotions in the world, while still a developmental program for the main roster, there isn’t quite the stigma there once was of you having “not made it” yet if you’re on NXT. That change could lead to there being more give and take from the main roster with NXT in the future, rather than just taking as it is right now.

NXT’s big boss Triple H was asked about the possibility of main roster talent returning to NXT, and he certainly sees it as something that could happen, citing the major pops Tyler Breeze and The Revival have gotten recently in surprise appearances at NXT live events.