Trish Stratus Got A Fond Farewell From The WWE Universe At SummerSlam

08.11.19 3 hours ago

WWE

In addition to matches for all three WWE Women’s Championships, SummerSlam 2019 included a match between two of its most dominant female competitors of the past and present. Trish Stratus returned to WWE to challenge Charlotte Flair in a match for legend status in a standoff that, of course, included the sentence, “To be the woman, you’ve got to beat the woman.” Stratus later revealed that this would be the last match of her pro wrestling career.

History has shown us that wrestling retirements should always be taken with several grains of salt, but Stratus certainly played SummerSlam like her farewell to the WWE Universe. After Flair tapped out Stratus with the Figure Eight to win a match that it wouldn’t be a stretch to call the best of Stratus’s career, the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion took a few moments with the audience in her home city of Toronto.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2019#Summerslam#WWE
TAGSSUMMERSLAMTRISH STRATUSWWEWWE SUMMERSLAM 2019
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP