Trish Stratus Got A Fond Farewell From The WWE Universe At SummerSlam

WWE

In addition to matches for all three WWE Women’s Championships, SummerSlam 2019 included a match between two of its most dominant female competitors of the past and present. Trish Stratus returned to WWE to challenge Charlotte Flair in a match for legend status in a standoff that, of course, included the sentence, “To be the woman, you’ve got to beat the woman.” Stratus later revealed that this would be the last match of her pro wrestling career.

YOU STILL GOT IT. 👏👏👏👏👏 It's oh, so stratusfying to see @trishstratuscom back in that ring! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/RVXYpxootf — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019

History has shown us that wrestling retirements should always be taken with several grains of salt, but Stratus certainly played SummerSlam like her farewell to the WWE Universe. After Flair tapped out Stratus with the Figure Eight to win a match that it wouldn’t be a stretch to call the best of Stratus’s career, the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion took a few moments with the audience in her home city of Toronto.