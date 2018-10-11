On Monday’s edition of Raw, two of the first matches announced for the upcoming all-women’s pay-per-view WWE Evolution — a returning Trish Stratus versus Alexa Bliss, and a returning Lita vs. Mickie James — was suddenly changed into a tag team match. While it makes sense considering Trish and Lita call themselves “Team Bestie” in their spare time, early reports were that they’d always had a tag team match planned, and that they just announced two singles matches to fill up the card until they could announce Ronda Rousey’s program with Nikki Bella.
Mike Johnson over at PWI Elite shared new information that changes the story slightly; according to him, the plan to make Trish and Lita’s matches a single tag team match was an audible, because they’ve developed plans to keep them around as a tag team after Evolution. His quote:
“I was told the decision was made about 2 weeks ago to turn that into a tag and part of it is they want Trish and Lita to be a tag team going forward. They have for them coming out of this for them to be appearing on major shows as a tag team.”
That makes sense considering the rumors that Stephanie McMahon will debut a set of Women’s Tag Team Championships at Evolution, and Trish Stratus and Lita seem like an obvious prestigious first choice to hold them. They should go to the IIconics, but that’s neither here nor there.
We still don’t know the full story on this, especially considering the concurrent rumor that Bliss’ match was made into a tag match to help protect her as she’s been dealing with nagging injuries since mid-September, so take this all in and piece it together as you’d like. No matter what, in this age of Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement and D-Generation X reforming to face Kane and the Undertaker, it seems reasonable that WWE would want to refocus their women’s division around their biggest female stars from 2004.
As of publication, Sasha Banks and Bayley’s role at Evolution is to stand in the background and clap for everybody else.
We can all agree that Carmella is a better wrestler than both of these women and that this evolution thing is going to be brutal to watch, right?
I’m fine with it as long as they expand the universe a bit. Give us tag belts, give us more story lines, maybe even a Women’s US/IC title? Can’t think of a cool name but a secondary title can work. Don’t give them their own show, just idk maybe not open your 3 hour flagship show with 35 minutes of chitchat.
A) it makes no sense to say they wanted to make card look bigger before announcing Ronda’s match because we all knew she would have a match even if we didnt know her (terrible) opponent
B) Why would they waste time at a PPV announcing new belts, instead of having a tournament now to build interest for a match at the PPV?
C) And actually, why aren’t they having matches to earn spots at Evolution? I know they need 50 bodies, but you can actually use the PPV to create matches with stakes on Raw/SDL/NXT and show what a big deal Evolution is at the same time. But I guess it’s better to have Nia and Ember fight for no reason.
I agree, tournaments are always the best way to introduce a new title. Also, they are already having the MYC finals at Evolution, why not add a tag finals?
Nope, first team to hold a women’s tag title should be Absolution. Also, I like the idea of one tag belt that lets them drift between shows like the legendary Brie Bella and pick tag challenges from either brand. Only way to really make sure there is enough tag competition. Riott Squad freebird rules would also be great. No, sorry Bella’s, get nowhere near this potential title.
I basically wrote an article for myself to get some catharsis. The highlight being:
Between RAW, SDL,and NXT they have about 37 active women (including the Bellas). As of now only 8 of them have matches (Trish and Lita, and the Mae Young finalists are not included), and there are only 5 announced matches, 2 of which have actual heat, 1 of which is the end of a tournament. There’s only 2 episodes of each show before the PPV left.
I was genuinely psyched for this PPV. But the way it’s been handled is a damned travesty. And the bigger travesty is I’m going to watch it to support the wrestlers, but the ratings are just going to translate as “this is enough for the fans” to all the old dudes behind the scenes.