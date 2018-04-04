But now, Impact Wrestling is taking the medium and employing something truly innovative — allowing fans to be the commentators of their cross-promotional show with Lucha Underground this weekend. In fact, they’re encouraging fans to ‘cast all the festivities of WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend.

Here’s Impact’s pitch to ‘casters across the Twitch-verse:

WrestleCon is quite possibly the biggest wrestling fan event known to man, and it’s kicking off on Twitch this week on April 5. In the spirit of celebrating fandom, we’re putting the power of the microphone directly into your hands by enabling co-streaming for all of IMPACT!’s WrestleCon coverage, including the Lucha Underground vs IMPACT! event. When you co-stream, don’t forget to include #ImpactWrestling in the stream title and make sure any VODs aren’t being saved. A big man in spandex told us this is important, so we’re going to believe him. Add your own color to the commentary, try your hand at play-by-play casting, or just hang out with your own community. Whatever you do, join us when it all kicks off this Thursday.

Over the last year, Twitch has partnered up with Impact, WrestleCircus, House of Hardcore and a slew of others, so perhaps this is just the beginning of the great pro wrestling crowd-sourced broadcaster movement. It’s awesome to see a company thinking about the future and allowing communities to come together and enjoy wrestling together, how they want.