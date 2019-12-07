It’s been a bad year for championship title belt security. Back in September, Chris Jericho physically lost the AEW World Championship belt shortly after winning it when he left it in a limousine to eat at a Longhorn Steakhouse.
Now PWInsider is reporting that WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER had his championship belt stolen, along with his passport, ahead of Saturday night’s EVOLVE Wrestling event in Chicago. The theft, which included WALTER’s passport, occurred during a “smash and grab” of WALTER’s rental car.
Additional details, per the report:
We are also told that Timothy Thatcher’s rental car was also broken into and he had property stolen in the smash and grab. We are told by several local independent wrestlers that there’s been recent rash of cars being broken into near Logan Square in Chicago, where tonight’s EVOLVE 142 event is slated to be held.
WALTER’s schedule to face EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs in the main event of tonight’s show. In a perfect world, authorities would find the belt thief in time to put them into a triple threat against WALTER and Thatcher just to see what would happen. We’ll keep you updated on the hopeful relocation of the UK Championship, and hopefully the culprit getting chopped until his ribcage collapses.