It’s been a bad year for championship title belt security. Back in September, Chris Jericho physically lost the AEW World Championship belt shortly after winning it when he left it in a limousine to eat at a Longhorn Steakhouse.

Now PWInsider is reporting that WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER had his championship belt stolen, along with his passport, ahead of Saturday night’s EVOLVE Wrestling event in Chicago. The theft, which included WALTER’s passport, occurred during a “smash and grab” of WALTER’s rental car.