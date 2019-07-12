The Undertaker Has A Match At SummerSlam, And Maybe An Opponent

After the Undertaker’s surprise return on Monday Night Raw a couple of weeks ago, and his tag match with Roman Reigns this Sunday at Extreme Rules, it’s not exactly hard to guess that he’ll be at SummerSlam next month as well, and probably having a singles match. Although we once thought the Dead Man had retired from wrestling after his match against Reigns at WrestleMania 33, he seems to be ready to put some time in these days.

