WWE Raw

The WWE Universe expected a few things out of the announced 2-on-1 handicap match between Roman Reigns and the Authority goon squad of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, but nobody expected an appearance from the Dead Man.

The last time we saw the legendary Undertaker was at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, in a deeply disappointing match with Goldberg that involved accidental blood, door-related concussions, and multiple collapses. Taker’s disappointed face even became a meme …

WWE Network

… but you wouldn’t know any of that happened listening to the Washington Raw crowd lose their minds.