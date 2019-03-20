The Undertaker Is On A Truck, And Other Things We Know About WrestleMania 35

03.20.19 12 mins ago

WWE

Nobody has been really sure if the Undertaker will appear at WrestleMania 35, even as the event gets closer. Taker hasn’t been a factor on WWE TV, so there’s no feud being built (not even the kind John Cena built last year without the Undertaker appearing), and Taker has been distancing himself a bit from WWE lately, implying that his WrestleMania days might be over.

However, Wrestling Inc noticed that the Undertaker’s face appears on a WWE production truck with “WrestleMania 35” branding, alongside Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Samoa Joe, and Big E. That seems to imply that there was at least a time not to long ago when WWE thought they’d be advertising Taker for Mania this year. The question is what’s happened in the meantime, and whether his presence is still a possibility.

