The Undertaker Has Dropped 25 Pounds In Preparation For A WWE Comeback

The past few appearances by WWE legend The Undertaker have been somewhere between underwhelming and concerning, with rumors of official retirements fueled by an apparent separation from WWE and appearances outside of the company fueling them.

But like every year, WrestleMania season means “Undertaker dot dot dot question mark” conversations. He showed up on the side of a WrestleMania 35 truck earlier this month and is reportedly going to head back to Saudi Arabia in May, so how’s he doing? Is he okay?

Taker’s latest post on social media answers at least one of those questions, as he announced a big-time weight loss and declared that despite being a 54-year old dead man, he ain’t dead yet.