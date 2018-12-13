Unspecified Illness Is Rampant Among WWE Superstars

WWE

Just a couple of days ago we heard that Finn Bálor was sent home from the South American tour and removed from the Mixed Match Challenge due to illness. Now it seems he’s not the only one.

Alexa Bliss mentioned on her Instagram Story that she’s been sick. According to the Wrestling Observer, Alexa’s illness has left her voice in bad shape on Monday and that’s why her segment with Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax on Raw, which had been announced as a “press conference” where Bliss would ask Rousey and Jax questions on behalf of fans, was changed to give Nia most of the promo time and minimize Bliss’s role.