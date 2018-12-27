Vince McMahon Made A Rare House Show Appearance To Introduce John Cena

12.27.18 3 hours ago

WWE

Since his return to TV on last week’s Raw, it feels like Vince McMahon has been everywhere. For two weeks now he’s been on both Raw and Smackdown, and now he’s even appearing at house shows. Of course, it wasn’t just any house show where he showed up. It was a Madison Square Garden Live Event, which tends to be a little special due to the venue’s history with WWE. It also wasn’t just any WWE Superstar who he showed up to promote. Vince was there to introduce the returning John Cena.

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#John Cena#WWE
John Cena MADISON SQUARE GARDEN vince mcmahon WWE WWE Live Events

