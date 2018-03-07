Vince McMahon Made The ‘Forbes’ Billionaire List For The Second Time

#Vince McMahon #WWE
03.07.18 3 days ago

YouTube

It’s gotta be nice to be WWE CEO Vince McMahon right now. (Or most days in the past few decades, I guess.) Not only is there an upcoming bidding war for WWE programming, but it’s also WrestleMania season … and the XFL is coming back in a little under two years. Possibly.

On Tuesday, McMahon got another accolade to add to his growing list — making the Forbes billionaire list for the second year in a row.

Listed at a net worth of $1.8 billion, McMahon has been steering the ship for WWE for nearly 40 years, and through the WWE Network and other TV deals managed to keep the largest professional wrestling company afloat when so many other companies have fallen by the wayside or languished in mediocrity. So the only surprise may be that it took this long for McMahon to officially break into the vaunted billionaire list.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#WWE
TAGSALPHA ENTERTAINMENTbillionairesFORBESvince mcmahonWWEXFL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP