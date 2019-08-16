Jim Ross Once Overheard NWA Promoters Talking About Murdering Vince McMahon

08.16.19 1 hour ago

WWE Network

On the latest edition of his podcast, legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross recalled a normal moment early on in his career when he … [checks notes] had to hide in a bathroom stall while listening to National Wrestling Alliance promoters discuss how easily it would be to put out a hit on Vince McMahon. You know, normal podcast stuff.

In the story, Ross and Cowboy Bill Watts fly to a meeting of NWA promoters to discuss the Junior McMahon’s plan to push the World Wrestling Federation to a national level by encroaching on and eventually absorbing all the competing regional territories. Watts assured Ross that they wouldn’t learn, “a goddamn thing,” but that they could come out of the meeting with information. Oh boy, did they!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSJIM ROSSMURDERMURDER PLOTSPRO WRESTLINGvince mcmahonWWEWWF
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP