Jim Ross Once Overheard NWA Promoters Talking About Murdering Vince McMahon

On the latest edition of his podcast, legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross recalled a normal moment early on in his career when he … [checks notes] had to hide in a bathroom stall while listening to National Wrestling Alliance promoters discuss how easily it would be to put out a hit on Vince McMahon. You know, normal podcast stuff.

In the story, Ross and Cowboy Bill Watts fly to a meeting of NWA promoters to discuss the Junior McMahon’s plan to push the World Wrestling Federation to a national level by encroaching on and eventually absorbing all the competing regional territories. Watts assured Ross that they wouldn’t learn, “a goddamn thing,” but that they could come out of the meeting with information. Oh boy, did they!