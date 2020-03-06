Vince McMahon Personally Re-Wrote Large Parts Of This Week’s WWE Raw

Lately, it seemed like WWE Raw was on a bit of a hot streak, with new matchups, exciting storylines and a general freshness the show had lacked for months. All of that came to a grinding halt this past Monday, when sandwiched in between legitimately great segments like Drew McIntyre beating up Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton RKOing Beth Phoenix was a whole pile of steaming hot garbage .

It turns out there’s a reason for that, and its initials are VKM: According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon re-wrote significant parts of Monday’s Raw just hours before airtime. Among them, there was the decision to have Ricochet lose cleanly to Riddick Moss for the 24/7 Championship:

According to WON, R-Truth was initially slotted for that match, with McMahon putting Ricochet there instead and making the decision for a clean pinfall, just days after being squashed by Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown.

In addition, McMahon decided to re-write the segment involving Aleister Black and the O.C., the end result of which handed Black his first televised singles loss on the main roster:

The final segment McMahon was reported to have rewritten was the reveal that Erick Rowan’s cage contained none other than a mechanical spider:

We’ll never know what the writers had initially planned to pay off that multi-month story, but it couldn’t have been any worse than that, could it? Maybe Vince McMahon is just a big Wild Wild West fan.