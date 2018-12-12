A Young Vince McMahon Once Put On A Mask To Wrestle Sgt. Slaughter

WWE Network

Vince McMahon has fallen off the side of a steel cage in a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin, been clotheslined by the future President of the United States at a WrestleMania, and was headbutted in the face by Kevin Owens, but there was a time back in the long long ago when he was simply a young wrestling announcer who wanted to be a performer.

The cleverly named Wrestling News caught up with one of McMahon’s contemporaries from that time — former WWE Champion and G.I. Joe member Sgt. Slaughter — to ask him if he had any Vince McMahon stories we’d never heard. It turns out he had a great one about the time Vince rebelled against his father’s wishes and put on a mask to wrestle him at a house show. Yes, some unsuspecting crowd from 40 years ago got the in-ring debut of the Genetic Jackhammer and didn’t even realize it.