A Young Vince McMahon Once Put On A Mask To Wrestle Sgt. Slaughter

12.12.18 21 mins ago

WWE Network

 

Vince McMahon has fallen off the side of a steel cage in a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin, been clotheslined by the future President of the United States at a WrestleMania, and was headbutted in the face by Kevin Owens, but there was a time back in the long long ago when he was simply a young wrestling announcer who wanted to be a performer.

The cleverly named Wrestling News caught up with one of McMahon’s contemporaries from that time — former WWE Champion and G.I. Joe member Sgt. Slaughter — to ask him if he had any Vince McMahon stories we’d never heard. It turns out he had a great one about the time Vince rebelled against his father’s wishes and put on a mask to wrestle him at a house show. Yes, some unsuspecting crowd from 40 years ago got the in-ring debut of the Genetic Jackhammer and didn’t even realize it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSPRO WRESTLINGSGT SLAUGHTERvince mcmahonWWEWWF

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP