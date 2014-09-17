Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 11/16/10 Season 3 Episode 11

– For whatever reason Hulu doesn’t have this episode included in season three. They’ve got episode 10, followed by episode 12. A random episode from NXT Redemption’s tacked onto the end of the season because I guess nobody’s watched this much of it and realized the mistake. Regardless, you can still watch the episode for free on WWE’s YouTube channel.
– Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of NXT season 1, the Best and Worst of NXT season 2 and what we’ve done so far in the Best and Worst of season 3. We’re almost done, and then we start season 4, now known as “TNA Gutcheck season 1.”
– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Shares, comments, likes and other Internet things are appreciated.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 3, episode 11.
Man, I went to Mania 27 and I might have more memories of the Platinum Championship Wrestling show the day before.
So, Aksana is Rainier Wolfcastle? [www.youtube.com]
OMG dude, all the +1’s!
But @Brandon, you’re forgetting that that kid got tickets to witness the ultimate No Holds Barred match between the man who ruled the Attitude Era with an Iron Fist (and Sledgehammer), and the Undertaker, in an “Almost The End Of An Era Match That We Will Pretend Isn’t Just A Rematch From 10 Years Prior” in the flesh.
Was there ever any payoff to Cole’s shitty character? Like, did his heart ever grow three sizes and he learned to enjoy wrestling? I feel like I could enjoy him at least a little if I knew that it was in service to a story of some kind, and not just an asshole being bitchy over what could potentially be good television.
Also: dang, that Aksana submission is baller, did she ever bust that one out again?
Cole won a match at WrestleMania, then lost a quick “kiss my foot” match to Jerry Lawler at Over The Limit 2011. Bret Hart put him in the sharpshooter and Lawler put his foot in Cole’s mouth. It … wasn’t really great or worth a year and a half of Cole burying everybody constantly.
To answer your other question, not to my knowledge. Aksana became more of a Diva and just got worse and worse.
He buried Daniel Bryan more than anyone else which is where he also went overboard with. Thank god he started liking Bryan two months after Bryan won the WHC at TLC 2011.
Wasnt Cole a heel until Lawler’s heart attack? When he had to completely break character to tell King to get better/pull through I think I remember them just kinda stopping the constant feuding and being more buddy-buddy once King came back.
He was heel from 2010-2012 where Lawler suffered the heart attack. Cole was visibly upset and handled the situation very well to the point where he gained a lot of respect from people. From there, there was no point in Cole continuing to be a heel commentator so he switched back to face and JBL returned and took over as the heel commentator at Night of Champions.
I actually enjoyed Michael Cole’s heel run although he did go overboard with it doing NXT Season 3 although it was funny at some points.
same here. in fact, he was one of my favourite things about that awful era.
Maxine getting demoted from the main roster because she shook someone’s hand the wrong way and Aksana being shoehorned into Maxine’s seductress character turned them both to gumbo.
Aksana was adorable during that match. Her nicely saying “come on!” after throwing AJ out, then catching her foot while she’s in the corner and going “What?” was lovely. Seriously, if a freaking handshake turned Aksana from really cool hossy lady with personality into sexy cat lady that does nothing, oh my goodness, what a waste.
I have never wanted to punch Cole in the balls more than during that match. And the idiot who decided to cut to him and Matthews while Aksana had AJ in that submission.
Holy shit, NXT Cole makes present day Cole look like 10,000 Jim Rosses.
Truth, Aksana’s submission is way more baller than the Crosslock.
And while Blondsana will always be the best Aksana, I still enjoyed the hell out of her in many other roles. Super Cool Ripped Foreign Guy Antonio Cesaro Who You’re supposed to Hate Cause He’s Inarguably Better Than You Super Hot Fawning Foreign Girlfriend, Eve’s Stooge, half of Foxsana.
Why couldn’t they have fired Eva and Cameron and just sent down Aksana to NXT for a few months :( ?
Aksana did very well as Antonio Cesaro’s valet. Too bad it only lasted 5 months.
Eva and Cameron are on the E! show. Then E! wanted to (and did) add Rosa Mendes this season, so it was either Aksana, Alicia Fox, or AJ getting cut.
Man, I know that, Fancy Catsup. Sometimes I like to pretend I live in a world that’s fair and beautiful. *kicks dirt sheepishly*
Aksana’s submission here is one of the raddest submissions I’ve ever seen. ever.
Read this a few hours ago, but I just remembered Gumbo and cracked up again. I miss Aksana.
Yo, Brandon! Be sure to cover “Striker’s karma for being a douche all season” in a subsequent NXT Season 3 recap with the insane call he made at the end of the Free or Fired Survivor Series main event being promoted on this episode. It caused Vince to blow a gasket and more or less was the death knell for our professor.
If you don’t remember, load it up on the Network, skip to the pinfall, and drink up the pathos.
They really squandered Aksana. Just like they are squandering pretty much every female that can actually wrestle or has an interesting gimmick on the roster (Layla, Natty, Alicia Fox & Emma (are they dead?)). AJ and Paige can’t and shouldn’t have to carry the Divas by themselves.
It’s a division where 70% of them are literally doing NOTHING except maybe a small match here and there.
Seriously. Nothing. It’s absurd. I know you can’t put everyone on every week, but can WWE at least ATTEMPT to do something important with them?
also, Gumball is my favourite Cartoon Network show and I don’t care if I’m the only one.