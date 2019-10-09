The Best And Worst Of WCW Halloween Havoc 1998

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Ric Flair teamed up with John Randle and Kirby Puckett to go full Minnesota on Eric Bischoff’s ass. Also, Sting vs. Bret Hart took place six days before their pay-per-view match to make sure we know how badly this is all going to go for Sting.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Halloween Havoc ’98.