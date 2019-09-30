The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/19/98: New Man On The Minnesota Vikings

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Rick Steiner tried to convince a doll inhabited by the soul of a serial killer to “come down” and say something to his face, if it had something to say. Make fun of Scott Steiner all you want, but at least he never thought a deadly Teddy Ruxpin could fight him in real life.

Up first, let’s see how democracy dies: with Thunder.