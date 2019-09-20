The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/12/98: Shame Of Chucky

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Hollywood Hogan saw a vision of the Ultimate Warrior in a dressing room mirror that only he, and everyone else in the world who isn’t Eric Bischoff, could see. How long would it take WCW to top something that stupid, you ask? Would you believe a week?

Up first, let’s see what happened on Thursday Night Dynamite.