The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 7/18/98: Hellwig Freezes Over

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Hulk Hogan completely no-sold losing at Road Wild and just pretended he didn’t, like he did with Sting, Lex Luger, and Goldberg. Plus, Flexy Lexy began his long run as United States Champion!

Up first, let’s talk about one of AC/DC’s favorite topics: thunder.