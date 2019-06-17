The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 8/24/98: The Buddy System

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: SPEAK TO ME, WOYERS! The Ultimate Warrior has arrived for what’s sure to be a legendary, unforgettable run in World Championship Wrestling. Plus, Bret Hart is United States Champion again, the Horsemen are still trying to get their shit together, and Eddie Guerrero wants Eric Bischoff to kiss his you know what, Eric Bischoff.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. War Games is going to be so good, I bet!

Up first, let’s see what’s going on with Team Blue!