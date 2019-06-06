The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 8/17/98: President Evil

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Val Venis broke up with his hot Japanese girlfriend because a guy who once got his penis chopped off for abusing his wife said the threat of getting your penis chopped off is too much stress. Plus, Jeff Jarrett doesn’t want you to piss him off, Road Warrior Hawk is punk in drublic, and the “D-X split” was just a joke about their butt cracks.

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Tiger Ali Singh paid a guy $500 to eat a worm, the dread vampire Gangrel debuted, and Shane McMahon’s “friend” showed off her tongue ring.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw is War for August 17, 1998.