The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 8/3/98: Dog Days Are Over

05.13.19 11 mins ago

WWE Network

All Day I Dream About Sting

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Bret Hart announced that Sting was being screwed, Eric Bischoff announced that Steve Urkel was nWo black and white, and Hollywood Hogan announced that he was going to saddle up and ride Diamond Dallas Page’s butt through the straddle of the night. Lots of great things happening on Nitro!

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. We’re almost to the Jay Leno Bicycle Parade.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for August 3, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Leno#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROJAY LENOTravis TrittVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCWWCW MONDAY NITRO
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP