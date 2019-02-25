The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 6/8/98: Spare The Rod

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Chris Jericho went to Capitol Hill to find a way to get back his Cruiserweight Championship, the nWo ripped off Militia for the Wolfpac entrance theme, and Sting decided it’d be a good idea to trust and hang out with all the people who’ve betrayed him recently. Because Sting.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. We’re almost to the Georgia Dome Nitro, aka arguably the last important WCW show. Oh no!

Up first, let’s make like Imagine Dragons and half-ass our way through Thunder.