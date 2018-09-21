The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 3/16/98: Livin’ La Vela Loca

#Spring Break #Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.21.18

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW: We made it through WCW/nWo Uncensored, regularly WCW’s worst show of the year, for a bunch of run-ins and the latest in an endless string of ill-advised Sting betrayals. Man, by the time he’s old, the only people who are gonna be his friends are the enemies who love beating him up. LOL, whoops.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. These are my favorite things in the world to write, and we’re doing another one surrounded by pools!

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for March 16, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spring Break#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROSpring BreakVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCWWCW MONDAY NITRO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP