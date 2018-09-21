The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 3/16/98: Livin’ La Vela Loca

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW: We made it through WCW/nWo Uncensored, regularly WCW’s worst show of the year, for a bunch of run-ins and the latest in an endless string of ill-advised Sting betrayals. Man, by the time he’s old, the only people who are gonna be his friends are the enemies who love beating him up. LOL, whoops.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for March 16, 1998.