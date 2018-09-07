The Best And Worst Of WCW/nWo Uncensored 1998

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Uncensored: Macho Man Randy Savage and Diamond Dallas Page got into a long feud over how embarrassed DDP is that his wife is hot, Prince Iaukea pinned Rey Mysterio Jr. clean somehow, and Rowdy Roddy Piper recruited the worst wrestlers you’ve ever seen to be his “Family” just to replace them at the last second with the Four Horsemen.

Click here to watch Uncensored ’98 on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, be sure to click those share buttons, recommend the column to friends and drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of the show (or our jokes). “Sting is the dumbest person in wrestling history” jokes don’t write themselves.

And now, the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Uncensored ’98, originally aired on March 13, 1998.