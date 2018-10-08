The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 3/30/98: Land Of 1,004 Dances

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Raven and Diamond Dallas Page went to MTV Live to run an angle in front of Caron Daly and the Foo Fighters, Rowdy Roddy Piper’s back as commissioner to call you all a bunch of gays, and Scotty Steiner airbrushed “Big Poppa Pump” onto his singlet for the first time.
Up first, let’s make sure we’re covered for our Thursday night content.
The fug’n state of Chris Benoit’s hair!? What was he thinking he looks like the youngest son of every show from ABC Family or The Disney Channel
Ive always felt like he looked like the world’s tallest “little person”
Bret Hart in WCW was made to be what modern Democratic politicians are. just trying to focus on “bad behavior” by others in trying to hurt their credibility.
Your political opinions are somehow worse than your wrestling ones.
Lol terrible analogy.
Legend has it if you hand bret hart a microphone he’s still cutting the same promo about being screwed although now the list of companies and people is longer
damn hand surgeons
I was trying to think of the modern-day equivalent of having Bret Hart in a midcard talking segment while Piper and Hogan fight in the main event would be, and then I remembered what happened at Super Showdown.