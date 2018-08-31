The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 3/9/98: Well, It’s The Big Show

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder: We celebrated Macho Man Randy Savage’s Real Man Of The Year award from Harvard University, learned that Chris Jericho has counted up the number of holds he knows (1,004), and we met CHASE TATUM, the new face of the No Limit Soldiers next year.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. These are my favorite things in the world to write, and we’re almost to the worst PPV of any WCW year, Uncensored!

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for March 9, 1998.