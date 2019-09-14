The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/5/98: Man In The Mirror

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Sting’s best friend forever, Bret Hart, shockingly betrayed him. Who could’ve possibly known something like that would happen?

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. It’s almost time for Halloween Havoc, brought to you by Halloween candy.

Up first, let’s see what happened on Thunder. It’s Must Not See TV!