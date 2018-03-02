The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 1/5/98: Nord Of The Flies

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Goldberg fought Glacier, Chris Jericho began his desperately needed heel turn, and Sting wrestled Hollywood Hogan so hard they went off the air before the match was finished.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. And be sure you’ve read about Starrcade ’97, which is more or less the company’s series finale.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for January 5, 1998, the first Nitro of the new year.