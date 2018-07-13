The Best And Worst Of WCW Thunder 2/19/98: Supply And Da Man

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder: Macho Man Randy Savage and Hollywood Hogan got into a battle of passive-aggressive apologies to set up a tag team match against Sting and Lex Luger on Nitro. This turned into an aggressive-aggressive battle of everybody punching each other.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder for February 19, 1998.