The Best And Worst Of WCW Thunder 2/12/98: Apology Excepted

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder: Diamond Dallas Page defended the United States Championship against Chris Benoit until The Flock ruined it, Dusty Rhodes attempted to explain why a secondary weekend shows color commentator would need to join the New World Order, and Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael wore a track suit. Exciting things are happening on Thunder® brand WCW!

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder for February 12, 1998.