WrestleMania might be headed to Hollywood ( sorta ) on March 28, 2021, but a few top-tier WWE Superstars will be headed to Tinseltown just a little bit earlier: As we had originally reported last September , Paramount Animations has partnered with WWE Studios to release a new animated feature titled Rumble, but now, thanks to People we have a release date: January 29, 2021. Among the voice cast are two of WWE’s biggest talents, Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns . Check out the brand new trailer below.

Paramount Animations describes the film as follows:

“In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a champion.”

One of the main characters of Rumble, said loveable underdog monster Steve, will be voiced by Bojack Horseman‘s Will Arnett. You can see a movie still of his character here. Reigns and Lynch’s characters have not been revealed as yet, but they join an all-star cast that has more than a few ties to pro wrestling: legendary WCW ring announcer Michael Buffer, Geraldine Viswanathan (who previously starred in Blockers with John Cena), Terry Crews (whose relationship with WWE is somewhat icy) and Stephen A. Smith (who once got absolutely owned by the Miz during an episode of First Take).

Rounding out the cast are Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), YouTube celebrity Jimmy Tatro and Sonic the Hedgehog Ben Schwartz.