Women’s Wrestling Weekly: All Hail The Sendai Girls, Our Queens Of Trios

Chikara Pro’s King of Trios 2012. For people who were there, it’s a hard weekend to write about. I’ve tried once and barely scratched the surface of everything that weekend was, and everything I took away from it. I made several friends, but also came away with a best friend. Without that weekend I would have never been encouraged to start writing again, and you definitely wouldn’t be reading this now. That weekend solidified my diehard support for most of the wrestlers of Chikara, and reaffirmed that everything I want from pro wrestling can exist, and it can be executed beautifully. I got to see dudes from Osaka Pro, ladies from JWP, joshi legend Manami Toyota in person in real life, and fall in love with Tsubasa Kuragaki, the number one hoss of my heart. I felt the spirit of community that independent wrestling creates, and thrived in it. I also saw the very first live match that was so good it brought me to tears.
This isn’t the story of King of Trios 2012. This is the journey of the Sendai Girls – Meiko Satomura and the Jumonji Sisters – and how they went from opening match underdogs to some of the most beloved wrestlers to ever step foot in a Chikara ring.
I flat out don’t like intergender matches and I will go out of my way to avoid them. It’s not a dig against the female wrestlers, or any of the wrestlers involved, it’s just that I’m always uncomfortable watching them. Since my earliest childhood I’ve always been taught that, as a man, you’re not supposed to hit a woman (unless you have no choice and your life is in danger). Now, I get that these women are wrestlers and they are tough as nails, everyone involved is just doing they’re job, and, for the most part, they are fake hitting each other, but I can’t just turn off the “don’t hit women” part of my brain. I just can’t. Hence, any time I have watched an intergender match, it has always, ALWAYS, felt weird and uncomfortable, no matter how well the match is executed, and thus I refuse to watch intergender matches now, because why put myself through that?
Again, this is in no way a dig against the competitors, I have tons of respect for Meiko Satomura and the Chisako sisters, I just can’t get past the psychological “men shouldn’t hit women” hurdle.
“But society, I’m just a caveman! Your gender neutral stance on staged combat sports scares and confuses me!”
(nah, it’s cool dude. That sucks for you, but it’s understandable)
you know wrestling is fake, right bro?
Yeah, bro, I know it’s fake. There’s this thing I, and many others that watch wrestling, engage in called “suspension of disbelief”. Look it up, bro.
I dunno about you, but when I was little, I was taught never to hit ANYONE. If you’re gonna suspend disbelief to say it’s 100% NOT punishable by law for a dude who can summon fire to harass and assault multiple people, culminating the destruction of property and kidnapping, then should should probably be okay with one ridiculously athletic person fighting another ridiculously athletic person, regardless of what they have in their pants. I’m not judging you if you CAN’T feel that way, mind you. I just think we’d all be better off if we COULD.
I’m also uncomfortable and hate anytime rasslin’ goes to kidnapping, implied rape, attempted murder, home invasion, etc.
Also, no amount of suspension of disbelief was going to have me temporarily believe that Kane is a demon who can throw fireballs. Anytime the WWE went down that road my brain immediately broke kayfabe and went “oh for fucks sake”.
They were definitely my favorite part of the show when i watched this King of Trios.
I don’t think I’ve ever watched a match gimmick I want no part of and so completely traveled from “DOOOOOOOON’T CAAAAAAAAAARE” to “NO! NOT LIKE THIS!” by the end. I was annoyed at the Sendai girls dominance at the beginning, and slightly bothered by the idea of a tiny woman fighting off 3 men with simple strikes (despite the eye-opening moment when I saw her do that pele kick for the first time), but was still incredibly saddened to see the triple superkick out of nowhere to end it.
Tangentially related, Meiko Satomura wrestled against Io Shirai in World Wonder Ring Stardom a few months ago and it was pretty freakin’ great. Also, DASH Chisako has wrestled in Stardom a bunch of times recently. Also also, Cheerleader Melissa has wrestled a bunch of times in Stardom recently. I write these things because Stardom is my current women’s wrestling jam.
I like Stardom and need to check out more of it. I might try to write about it at some point
The last part of the Night 3 match is a lot like Boromir in “Fellowship of the Ring”, where it’s totally obvious he’s outnumbered and outgunned, but damned if he isn’t gonna go down swinging. That match is legitimately one of my top 5, maybe top 3 matches of all time.
That said…This year’s King of Trios really disappointed me with the way the intergender stuff was handled. In 2012, the jerkoff heels who underestimated their female opponents were either a.) playing an outdated, out of touch character, making his actions completely satire, or b.) met with swift vengeance in the form of getting beat down by a completely capable athlete. The didn’t TELL us “Hey, guys, we’re women, and these are men, but it’s totally okay, because we are gonna fight them regardless”. Gender wasn’t even focused on. It was just “Okay, you’re being a dick, and I’m gonna make you stop being a dick”.
This year, however, I honestly really felt like there was a lot of making sure we knew we were watching women fight men, and that that’s generally frowned upon by most of society. Kimberlee wasn’t SO bad about it, but almost the entirety of Thunderkitty’s in-ring time was spent doing some kind of “Hey, everyone, did you notice that I’m a girl” schtick, and it really detracted from the experience for me. Her yell of “YOU WILL RESPECT ME”, felt a lot less like “Hey, cut it out, asshole” to me, and a lot or like “EVERYONE LOOK AT THE GIRL FIGHT, IS’T THAT STRANGE AND DIFFERENT”. Just have them go out and tear the house down, and people will eventually realize, “Hey, these aren’t WOMEN’S wrestlers, these are just wrestlers”.
