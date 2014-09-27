Women’s Wrestling Weekly: All Hail The Sendai Girls, Our Queens Of Trios

Chikara Pro’s King of Trios 2012. For people who were there, it’s a hard weekend to write about. I’ve tried once and barely scratched the surface of everything that weekend was, and everything I took away from it. I made several friends, but also came away with a best friend. Without that weekend I would have never been encouraged to start writing again, and you definitely wouldn’t be reading this now. That weekend solidified my diehard support for most of the wrestlers of Chikara, and reaffirmed that everything I want from pro wrestling can exist, and it can be executed beautifully. I got to see dudes from Osaka Pro, ladies from JWP, joshi legend Manami Toyota in person in real life, and fall in love with Tsubasa Kuragaki, the number one hoss of my heart. I felt the spirit of community that independent wrestling creates, and thrived in it. I also saw the very first live match that was so good it brought me to tears.

This isn’t the story of King of Trios 2012. This is the journey of the Sendai Girls – Meiko Satomura and the Jumonji Sisters – and how they went from opening match underdogs to some of the most beloved wrestlers to ever step foot in a Chikara ring.

