Women’s Wrestling Weekly: Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano, August 29th, 1994

#Summerslam #Pro Wrestling #WWE
08.29.14 4 years ago 51 Comments
When the idea of a weekly women’s column was first batted around by us here at With Spandex, I have to admit I was hesitant. See, the idea was to highlight the horrible things that had either been done to or done in the name of women in wrestling. While that’s fair, and there’s more than enough infuriating and disheartening material to sort through, I think my initial reticence came from just that. The sheer amount of instances of misogyny, exploitation, and just straight up bad booking, bad ideas, and bad direction for talented female performers is staggering. While I do feel that those deserve confrontation, a weekly reminder doesn’t do anything to bolster the idea that women’s wrestling can occupy the other end of the spectrum. There were times where women got to shine in the past, and still get to do so today.

One of the most popular responses I’ve received in my defense of women’s wrestling is “Well I haven’t seen any good matches.” Here’s the deal: if you’re a kid and you can’t see it, you can’t be it. If you’re an adult, if you don’t see it, you can’t believe in it. It’s as simple as that.

So let’s see some, shall we?

