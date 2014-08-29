Women’s Wrestling Weekly: Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano, August 29th, 1994

When the idea of a weekly women’s column was first batted around by us here at With Spandex, I have to admit I was hesitant. See, the idea was to highlight the horrible things that had either been done to or done in the name of women in wrestling. While that’s fair, and there’s more than enough infuriating and disheartening material to sort through, I think my initial reticence came from just that. The sheer amount of instances of misogyny, exploitation, and just straight up bad booking, bad ideas, and bad direction for talented female performers is staggering. While I do feel that those deserve confrontation, a weekly reminder doesn’t do anything to bolster the idea that women’s wrestling can occupy the other end of the spectrum. There were times where women got to shine in the past, and still get to do so today.
So let’s see some, shall we?
One of the most popular responses I’ve received in my defense of women’s wrestling is “Well I haven’t seen any good matches.” Here’s the deal: if you’re a kid and you can’t see it, you can’t be it. If you’re an adult, if you don’t see it, you can’t believe in it. It’s as simple as that.
Great match. They beat the crap out of each other. Bull Nakano was a freakin’ juggernaut in her prime.
I hope you’ll do some AJW match write-ups. 90s AJW is the holy grail of women’s wrestling. I’d love to see a write-up on Manami Toyota vs. Akira Hokuto from 95. That match freakin’ rules.
90’s Joshi is pretty much the best thing ever.
@squidchips – Yeah, 90s Joshi is insanely awesome. As great and physical as this Blayze vs. Nakano match is, it’s a pillow fight compared to what was going down in Japan at that same time.
The best thing anyone could do for themselves today is to google “Best Joshi matches” and find one of those buzzfeed-ish Top 10 articles with videos of the matches.
Here are a few (there are many more) awesome Joshi matches for folks to google and enjoy:
Manami Toyota vs. Akira Hokuto 95
Cuty Suzuki & Mayumi Ozaki vs. Kyoko Inoue & Takano Inoue 93
Devil Masami vs. Bull Nakano 93
and, of course, the Thunder Queens Battle of 93
80’s joshi is where it’s at.
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer Thunder Queen: The best one hour of a wrestling match I’ve had the pleasure of watching.
@Gus – Yeah, the Thunder Queens Battle is pretty special.
Thanks for the recs UCL! I’m concerned that my wife and I are just going to get WAY into Joshi now.
@NWOSTINGER – You and your wife could do a lot worse than getting hooked on Joshi. I love Joshi with all my heart. My current Joshi jam is Wonder World Ring Stardom (or just “Stardom”). While the quality of their matches has nothing on 90s AJW, it’s a fairly silly and lighthearted promotion and I’m very into silly and lighthearted these days (hence why I love Dragon Gate so much).
rad rad rad!
(please talk about that survivor series match from i think 95 because it’s got aja kong doing murders via backfist and that’s the bee’s knees)
I was just going to say that before I watched this match I was thinking of taking a look at that match because it’s 2 woman murdering 3 women each then taking turns murdering each other if the Wikipedia little table of who eliminated who is to be believed. (Least in my mind I’ve just got this one woman murdering these 3 grunts then this other woman murdering that one woman’s grunts and all of a sudden it’s an action movie fight between two female Big Bads going all badass on each other til one of them dies.)
The first two eliminations were pretty serious MURDER DEATH KILLS.
Note – maybe listen to it muted since the commentary guys are assholes, especially towards Aja Kong.
OK thanks for that [www.dailymotion.com] here’s the link to it if you don’t have the WWE Network skip to the half hour mark.
It wasn’t as destructive as I would’ve liked it. My favourite wrestler in that match was surprisingly Chaparita Asari because of the fact that she wrestled like Adrian Neville only far far better with the flippity-flops. (I don’t know the wrestling term for that flippy spinny air move she did.) I had to check who was who because I dubbed her Japanese Adrian Neville, Lioness Asuka was Japanese Cesaro and because of the face paint Kyoko Inoue was Japanese Ultimate Warrior. (It was Warrior style face paint not Muta style face paint.)
@Armando: the term is ‘flippy shit’
Thanks for clarifying.
This was awesome, I hope you keep doing these, Danielle!
I’ve been going through Raws and PPVs on the Network and watched this for the first time the other day. It’s pretty cool! What really stands out to me is how hard they go at each other. These women mean friggin’ business. I feel like WWE is moving ever so slowly back toward that, though it’s not really close yet. But they’ve got enough rad women that they could make it happen.
You’ve probably already got this on your radar, but I watched WCW World War 3 ’95 a couple of weeks back, and that has a damn good tag match with Bull Nakano and Akira Hokuto teaming against Mayumi Ozaki and Cutie Suzuki. I have no idea how many people in the audience knew who any of them were (save maybe Bull Nakano), but they won over everyone with a cool match that was the best of the night. Reminded me that WCW audiences could be pretty damn great.
A big problem is there are probably only 4 women on the roster who can even do this type of thing nowadays. (Go right after each other for 10 minutes) The rest were fitness models who were made “divas” by Kevin Dunn, and Dunn made it clear wrestling talent was not just secondary, it was tertiary.
In 2 or 3 years the Divas Division will be:
AJ (maybe if she doesn’t quit)
Emma
Paige
Charlotte
Bayley
Sasha Banks
Becky Lynch
Go ahead and throw in Brie, Tamina and Naomi
The funny thing is, that’s all we know about NOW. There will be plenty of more names added, and now, they won’t be cookie cutter eye candy, but real wrestlers. I eagerly await these groups fighting in one of main cards (not main event probably) of a PPV in the future.
Hell, give me a special event of these girls only and I’d pop hard for it.
The problem is that those in charge of NXT aren’t in charge of Raw. We have the women who can go like this, but they aren’t allowed to on Raw. The commentators shit on the match and they they aren’t given enough time and sometimes it feels like they are told to restrict their move set.
This is my new favorite With Spandex feature. I don’t know why the first thing out of my mouth when you guys started a wrestling-only blog wasn’t “MAKE A WEEKLY JOSHI THING.” Well done for reading my subconscious.
If they ever licensed a whole bunch of archived Joshi matches to put on the WWE Network, I’d be a subscriber for life.
Pretty sure this was one of my first developed memories as a human being. I would be about 4 years and 2 months old when this happened.
Great match, and great article! You guys are making With Spandex a very special place.
Great match. These women are vicious.
Great piece, but I’m blown away by that Paul Vachon quote. Where does that originate?
I saw this match on the WWE Network. It was really good.
Kudo Driver, Victoria Driver, Japanese Ocean Cyclone Suplex…the Joshi invented them all!
For those that may know the Burning Hammer, but not the Victoria Driver @Taka mentioned, they’re one and the same. Yes, Kobashi’s ultimate move, of which there were only 7 in total and no one ever kicked out of was invented by Kyoko Inoue.
I think she’s one of the first, if not the first to do powerbombs with one shoulder, which is probably my favorite variation of the powerbomb move.
Death Valley Bomb, Northern Lights Bomb, Niagara Driver, etc..
Both the Northern Lights Bomb and the Inverted Northern Lights Bomb were invented by “The Dangerous Queen” Akira Hokuto, and they are both DEVASTATING. I love Akira Hokuto so much.
The DVB/DVD (because it’s better known as that) is the origin of my username. Mita’s usual version was like an instant knockout; her opponent would get whipped into the fireman’s carry and she would IMMEDIATELY just break them in half. It legitimately was like a WWE-style knockout finisher, except instead of being a friggin’ Big Boot or spear, it was an actual throw. Every time I see Cena do the AA, I think “Mita could have picked up a Fukuoka or Ozaki-type and hit it three more times in the time that it’s taking Jawnny Boy”. Even the men’s puro versions (like Akiyama’s) and of course the multitude of indie guys to have used it can’t hold a candle to Mita.
Bull-chan is THE GREATEST
Also, one of my biggest “mark out moments” in wrestling was when Paige put Emmer in the Scorpion Crosslock. I only saw Paige use that move before in FCW, and I didn’t even see the episode she did it on, I just had a gif of her doing it, and when I saw that was when I truly fell in love with Paige. So I absolutely EXPLODED when she brought it back on ArRival and then won the match with it. It was amazing.
I also admit that I squealed a little when I saw this article with Bull-chan in the thumbnail pop out on my Facebook.
Fantastic segment! I look forward to reading these ob a weekly basis.
I remember watching this match on vhs at a friend’s sleepover and defending the match being good. Basically, they didn’t like it because it was two women fighting.
Keep these these coming!
I wanted to watch Bret/Owen a while back and was like OH SHIT BULL V. ALUNDRA AT SUMMERSLAM and watched that instead.
Unfortunately searching the network on the PS3 is pretty terrible and no matter who you look for you only get 5 matches, so it was nice to sort of re-find this gem from my childhood.
I LOVED Alundra Blayze as a kid. I called my wife in for this match (she’s still relatively new to wrestling) and we just watched in awe and then wished the current product could be as good as it was 20 years ago.
I think the problem these days is that the WWE doesn’t hire anyone to be a base; they need some giant strong women to just sort of ragdoll someone like Paige all over the place–the physicality of this match is higher than just about everything you see on TV these days.
Danielle has improved her writing skills greatly over the summer. Love reading her shit now.
So. . . this column is going to feature the Sendai Girls trios match that made everyone cry, yeah?
Or Rachel Summerlyn bleeding the hell out of Scot Summers?
This match crystallized for me why I was so dismissive of WWE women’s wrestling for, well, ever. I think this was the first women’s wrestling match I ever saw.
I blame the decline of women’s wrestling in the WWE on Sable. It used to be that you had valets and you had women wrestlers. Then you had Sable who they put in the ring and ever since it’s been what it is.
This was the first PPV my mom allowed me to get, and so of course I recorded it on sweet VHS. I must have watched it a million times, but instead of imitating Bret v. Owen in a steel cage over and over (which I still did occasionally), I was german suplexing the hell out of Bull Nakano. That match was awesome and gender never even crossed my 10-year-old mind. It was the Savage-Steamboat of Summerslam ’94.
Side note: That PPV was pretty awful in general, but I will be forever scarred by Tatanka turning on Lex Luger and joining to Million Dollar Corporation. Ah, good times.
For one of your upcoming columns, I humbly recommend this fucking beast of a match:
[www.youtube.com]
I’m not a huge deathmatch guy, but I love this thing. They play up the drama of hitting the barbed wire so well.
I once had an FMW DVD with this match on it and it was the only one I watched multiple times. It wasn’t just two guys bashing each other barbwire two by fours or slamming each other into exploding fish tanks or whatever. There was, as you said, all this drama and the way they hit moves like it took everything in them. Especially on Kudo’s part. That sick powerbomb; the way she immediately falls with the Kudo Valentine. Thanks for the vid, I’m going to watch it later.
Let me just echo a lot of the above comments by saying: this? This whole column? More of this, please.
I just watched the match and yeah it could’ve been better. It’s basically Brock Lesnar V John Cena Extreme Rules. One Wrestler basically does a glorified squash match then boom! The Wrestler getting squashed no sells everything and hits their finisher for the 123. Look I can watch this match whenever I see a John Cena match.
Thanks for reminding me of how awesome Alundra Blayze’s bridging German was, that was my jam back in ’94.
Wasn’t there a rematch on, like, the very next Raw where Nakano won the title that was even better than this? Or am I misremembering?
This match took place in time where I had just stopped watching wrestling altogether… I came back in 1995 (just got cable for the first time, and I saw Chris Benoit for the first time and was hooked). Of course, now it’s 2014
I had to watch this match, along with the SS clip @ArmandoPayne included (thanks for that!), and while this was awesome, it made me sad for the state of women’s wrestling in WWE.
Bull Nakano wasn’t just great at wrestling, she was dangerous as hell with nunchuks too. She was a legit badass where several of the men, even the men today, are just pretending. Alundra Blayze was a great wrestler, not a fitness model. My favorite SS match was 1987, where the Jumping Bomb Angels schooled EVERYONE on aerial assault. When will they go into the Hall of Fame? I apologize to the guys who favor the Diva’s era, but women like the Jumping Bomb Angels, Bull Nakano, Velvet McIntyre, and Rockin Robin deserve a place in the Hall before Sunny (even, dare I say, Lita).
I hope these articles keep on coming, excellent work as always Danielle!
I just found out about the existence of this column, and look forward to future installments. Be sure to get them linked to in each week’s WWE/TNA recaps!
Japanese women’s wrestling from the 1980s and 1990s has been an interest of mine for several years, but it’s only been within the last year or two that I’ve taken it upon myself to start showing it to other people since even though it’s all very easily obtainable now, you first have to know it EXISTS. It’s always a little sad to see the state of things 20-30 years ago, then contrast those with then-contemporary portrayals of the same stars in America (in both WWF and WCW alike) where they were given minimal bell time and the announcers absolutely trivialized them.
Sadder still for me is the transition away from trained wrestlers to Miss Hawaiian Tropic swimsuit model types. The WWE experiment with presenting women’s wrestling as shown above by and large ended in 1995 due to a Raw match between Aja Kong and “Sky Twister Press” innovator Chapparita Asari, but I’ll let you detail all that stuff in upcoming weeks/months.
Gold.
Hey, are you going to do any retrospectives of the ladies from the 60s and 70s?