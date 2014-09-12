Women’s Wrestling Weekly: Searching For The Innovators Of Violence

Last week this column was derailed by a city-wide cable and internet outage, so if you were looking for it hey, you, sorry about that. Thanks for coming back. If this is your first exposure to the feature, be sure to check out the very first post about Alundra Blayze and Bull Nakano’s baller SummerSlam match from 1994.
This week’s feature is inspired by a match that sees its nineteenth anniversary this week. In searching for more in-depth information, instead of finding the wealth of documentation and video you expect from 1990s wrestling, I found multiple contradictions, a severe lack of reliable sources, and a near erasure of the influences and innovations of women’s wrestling. What I hope you’ll discover, however, is the indomitable fighting spirit of some of the toughest, most brutal, most creative wrestlers there are: the ladies of the FMW joshi deathmatch.
Also, shout out to commenter PhilBallins. Hope you enjoy!
I know that /wooo/ is not particularly looked on fondly around these parts, but I only first learned about this match because it was voted into the /wooo/terion Collection (basically a nomination-then-consensus-vote Hall of Fame for wrestling matches) as the third match inducted into the collection. It was voted in before Austin vs. Hart at WM17, before either of the Undertaker/HBK matches, before any of Brian Danielson's matches, which I think is pretty neat.
The greatness of women’s matches in promotions such as FMW and the 80s-90s era of AJW is, incidentally, precisely *why* I find myself in full agreement with Court Bauer’s remarks over just eliminating the Divas from the WWE shows entirely. Those Charlotte vs Natalya/Baylee bouts on NXT are, in the grand scheme of things, “okay to pretty good” as far as women’s matches go. Yet even being “pretty good” is a highly noteworthy anomaly after decades of abysmal acting and sloppy in-ring work from talent who are primarily hired for their looks. To paraphrase Chris Jericho, we’ve accepted mediocrity as excellence when “excellence” is quite clearly established.
This is completely by design. So many of the great legends of women’s wrestling had stints in WWF and WCW: Chigusa Nagayo, Lioness Asuka, Noriyo Tateno, Itsuki Yamazaki, Manami Toyota, Akira Hokuto, Aja Kong, Bull Nakano, Mayumi Ozaki, and so on and so forth. But the decision was made to veer as far away from that as possible because of the reaction people had to seeing Chapparita Asari get a bloody nose, and the reason is encapsulated by the comment above:
“It’s ok that I’m uncomfortable watching women in hardcore matches right?…women bleeding and in legitimate pain outside of regular wrestling makes some part of my brain cringe.” That’s incidentally how a very large amount of people feel. Every week when I show a joshi match to people who are self-selected hardcore wrestling aficionados, a good bit of people tune out because this level of violence towards women seriously bothers them. And I’m not even talking about deathmatch stuff or intergender stuff like Shinobu Kandori vs Genichiro Tenryu.
The “athletic, hard-hitting competition” approach to women’s wrestling is not something one can show on television when the goal is a TV-PG rating, and similar reasons restrict the emphasis of women in action roles when the goal is a PG-13 rating at the movies. Those few NXT matches I noted above can be put together in that fashion because they’re only ever shown on the WWE Network. Say what you will about Super Dragon, but I think Candice LeRae in PWG is well-protected to showcase her strengths. You also could never, ever show a typical Candice LeRae match on television, especially not the Guerrilla Warfare match against the Young Bucks. So while *I* am right with you when you say “[men and women] are one in the same. They are tough. They are fighters. They are WRESTLERS,” the logical expression of such makes sponsors, ratings boards, and audiences very uncomfortable.
That sentiment may be born from good intentions, but it’s also precisely the reason WHY there’s so much less attention paid to the innovations and accomplishments of women wrestlers compared to men. That sentiment is WHY there’s no extensive database entries for say, Dump Matsumoto documenting every match she had the way there is for say, Masahiro Chono. It’s why the viewcount for the top result for “Victoria Driver” on Youtube is barely a tenth of the viewcount for “Burning Hammer.” Dave Meltzer’s the only high-profile voice in wrestling who cares, and his opinions are commonly written off as “oh, that’s because he was a ring rat for these girls back in the day” or whatever.
Ah well. Another great article. This Kudo vs Toyoda bout is often one of the first things I show to people to demonstrate how much different things can be. I’ve got my problems with Tokyopop, but at least some of their FMW DVDs come in handy at such times.
