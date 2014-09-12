Women’s Wrestling Weekly: Searching For The Innovators Of Violence

#Pro Wrestling
09.12.14 4 years ago 35 Comments
Last week this column was derailed by a city-wide cable and internet outage, so if you were looking for it hey, you, sorry about that. Thanks for coming back. If this is your first exposure to the feature, be sure to check out the very first post about Alundra Blayze and Bull Nakano’s baller SummerSlam match from 1994.

This week’s feature is inspired by a match that sees its nineteenth anniversary this week. In searching for more in-depth information, instead of finding the wealth of documentation and video you expect from 1990s wrestling, I found multiple contradictions, a severe lack of reliable sources, and a near erasure of the influences and innovations of women’s wrestling. What I hope you’ll discover, however, is the indomitable fighting spirit of some of the toughest, most brutal, most creative wrestlers there are: the ladies of the FMW joshi deathmatch.

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSasushi onitaBad Nurse Nakamurabjwcombat toyodaczwdeathmatchfmwjoshimegumi kudoMiwa SatoPRO WRESTLINGPURORESUShark Tsuchiyawomen's wrestlingwomen's wrestling weekly

