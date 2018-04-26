ITV Will Bring Back ‘World Of Sport’ With A 10-Episode Wrestling Show

YouTube

WWE recently announced that they would have another two-night tournament in the United Kingdom to showcase their long-gestating U.K. division. At this point, WWE has had a good number of British wrestlers under pretty unique contracts, and that stems partly from ITV’s World of Sport reboot pilot that was shot back in 2016.

If you recall, ITV, the second-biggest network in the United Kingdom, spent several months coordinating a pilot for World of Sport, with the idea that the relaunched wrestling show could go to series and do big business, given ITV reaches substantially more homes than Sky Sport, which is the overseas home of WWE programming.

ITV essentially signed half of the top U.K. independent talent for the reboot, while WWE signed the other half for its U.K. division, which still doesn’t have a deal for a television show, although things finally seem to be moving in that direction. While the impetus for starting a WWE U.K. division may have been to trump the competition, said competition has lain dormant for nearly two years.