WWE Network

WrestleMania is, of course, the biggest pro wrestling show of the year, every year. Appropriately, WWE usually reserves its biggest and most important moments and surprises for this show every year. Last year, the Hardy Boyz returned to WWE after years away at WrestleMania 33 and won the Raw Tag Team Championship in a ladder match on their first night back.

WrestleMania 34 was assured to have its own share of surprises, given Braun Strowman’s mystery tag team partner, the intrigue surrounding Rey Mysterio, the giant question mark that is the Undertaker, and plenty of other stuff. But the surprises got underway early on the Kickoff show during the fifth Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Many assumed the Andre would be a place for some long-missing stars to make a comeback. This could have been a perfect spot, for example, to bring back Samoa Joe, who had been off WWE television since early January, since he injured his foot on Raw.