Let’s Guess Braun Strowman’s Potential Tag Partner For WrestleMania 34

#Wrestlemania 34
03.18.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

Make no bones about it: Braun (er, sorry: BRRRRRRAAAAAAUUUUUUNNNNNN!!!) Strowman is one of the most popular Superstars currently in WWE. It seems like every week, he pulls off a never-before-seen feat of strength, whether it’s flipping over the stage, flipping over a semi truck, flipping over a baby grand piano … the guy’s really into flippy sh*t, is what we’re trying to say.

This past Monday on Raw, Strowman entered a tag team battle royal designed to find an opponent for Raw tag team champions the Bar, and even though he had no partner in the match, he still ended up clearing house and punching his ticket to WrestleMania 34. There’s only one problem: Presumably, Braun Strowman needs a tag team partner for his upcoming tag title match against Sheamus and Cesaro. That’s where we come in!

Below are some of our favorite ideas for Strowman’s partners, based on fellow Superstars who currently have no place on the WrestleMania 34 card. Who do you think Strowman will recruit?

